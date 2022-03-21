Ranked: Sheffield United’s top 5 best performers against Barnsley – Do you agree?

Sheffield United managed to get back to winning ways in the Championship last weekend in their showdown with Barnsley at Bramall Lane.

After being forced to settle for a point in their showdown with Blackpool earlier this month, it was always going to be intriguing to see how the Blades would fare against the Tykes.

Barnsley went close to opening the scoring in the first-half of this fixture as Matty Wolfe’s effort was saved by goalkeeper Wes Foderingham.

Following the break, Sander Berge put the hosts ahead as he bundled home from close range.

Morgan Gibbs-White then effectively sealed victory in the 76th minute as he netted his ninth league goal of the season.

As a result of this triumph, the Blades moved up to fifth in the Championship standings.

Considering that the dust has now settled from this fixture, we have decided to take a look at Sheffield United’s top five performers in this clash using statistics gathered from WhoScored.

Check them out below…

5. Wes Foderingham – 7.38 WhoScored match rating

If Foderingham failed to make an important save in the first-half of this clash, Barnsley may have gone on to secure all three points in this fixture as a goal for the visitors would have changed the course of the game.

As well as making this particular stop, the Blades keeper had 37 touches of the ball against the Tykes and completed 27 passes.

4. Kyron Gordon – 7.45 WhoScored match rating

Selected to feature as part of a back-three in this fixture, Kyron Gordon managed to produce an assured defensive display to help his side keep a clean-sheet on Saturday.

The 19-year-old won five aerial duels and made four interceptions against Barnsley as he demonstrated that he is clearly more than capable of competing at this level.

3. Sander Berge – 7.68 WhoScored match rating

Berge continued his impressive scoring form in this particular fixture by converting from close range.

The Norwegian has managed to find the back of the net in three of his last four league appearances and will be keen to add to his overall goal tally following the international break.

Berge also won a club-high total of seven aerial duels against Barnsley as he excelled in the heart of midfield.

2. Conor Hourihane – 7.72 WhoScored match rating

The architect of Berge’s goal, Conor Hourihane produced a sumptuous cross for his team-mate who simply could not miss.

As well as providing this assist, the midfielder made two tackles in this clash and completed 39 passes as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.72.

1. Morgan Gibbs-White – 8.17 WhoScored match rating

According to WhoScored, Morgan Gibbs-White was the Blades’ best performer against Barnsley as he registered a match rating of 8.17.

The 22-year-old provided two key passes in this showdown and completed two successful dribbles in front of the club’s supporters.

Having been deployed as a centre-forward in this fixture, it will be intriguing to see if he is selected to start in this role on a regular basis following the international break after scoring in last weekend’s game.