Ranked: Sheffield United’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Sheffield United have had some fine managers on their books over the years.

With that in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d take a look at some of the best of them throughout the years, but with a twist.

The twist being that they will be ranked solely on their win percentage as Blades boss.

We’ve excluded any caretaker or interim bosses or those who may have managed for less than 15 games in charge.

5 – Nigel Spackman

Former Blades boss Nigel Spackman comes in at number five on this list based on win percentage as manager of the club.

Spackman was in charge at Bramall Lane from June 1997 until March 1998, overseeing 43 matches.

His win percentage from those was 46.51%.

4 – Chris Wilder

Given the success he had at the club in recent years, Chris Wilder was a shoe in for this list.

Managing the Blades between May 2016 and March 2021, Wilder led the Blades to two promotions, including one to the Premier League, as well as a ninth placed top flight finish.

Wilder’s win percentage as Blades boss was 46.7%

3 – Nigel Clough

Nigel Clough comes in at number three on the list having managed the club between October 2013 and May 2015.

Clough managed 104 games whilst the club were down in League One, but failed to guide them to promotion.

The former Blades bosses win percentage at the club was a very respectable 47.12%

2 – Paul Heckingbottom

Current boss Paul Heckingbottom comes in at number two on the list.

We’ve excluded his time as caretaker boss, so he took over the job permanently last November and remains in charge at present.

Since then, he has taken charge of 46 Blades matches, winning 50% of them.

Eyeing promotion this season, he will be hoping that increases slightly in the coming months.

1 – Danny Wilson

Last but certainly not least, the number one manager at Sheffield United according to win percentage is Danny Wilson.

Wilson was in charge at Bramall Lane between May 2011 and April 2013.

Wilson helped the club achieve third and fifth placed finishes in League One, but could ultimately not guide them to promotion to the Championship.

He came agonisingly close to doing so, though, losing on penalties in the 2012 League One playoff final 8-7 to Huddersfield Town. The penalties that day went all the way to the goalkeepers, with Blades shot-stopper Steve Simonsen failing to convert.