Ranked: Reading FC’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Reading will be hoping Paul Ince is the man to guide them forward for the long term following a reasonably mixed start to the campaign.

They did very well in the early stages of the season but recent losses have soured the mood slightly and the former England international will need to start getting more points on the board sooner rather than later if he wants to avoid the possibility of coming under pressure from the supporters.

Helping to keep the club afloat in the division though, he has a little bit of credit in the bank and will surely have a few more games to get things right before he starts to feel the heat.

These 18 Reading FC quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 In what year was the club founded? 1871 1876 1881 1886

Expectations aren’t high anyway considering the transfer restrictions they had to work within during the summer, also losing key players including John Swift, Josh Laurent and Andy Rinomhota.

We’re taking a look back in this piece though as we list the Royals’ top five managers based on their win percentages during their time in Berkshire.

Do you think you can guess which man is number one on the list?

Please note that any manager had to take charge of the Royals for more than 15 games to be on this list – and all had to be appointed after the Second World War. Ted Drake and Mark McGhee’s percentage is based on league games only.

5 – Mark McGhee (43.8%)

McGhee first took charge of the club in 1991 – and won 70 of his 160 league games at the helm.

That’s not a bad record at all, with the Berkshire side conceding just 1.08 goals per game on average during his time there.

The club were the victim of their own success though with McGhee catching the attention of Leicester City who moved to bring him in from the Royals in 1994.

Appearing for the Scotland national team during his time as a player and also managing Wolves, Millwall, Brighton, Motherwell, Aberdeen, Bristol Rovers, Barnet and Dundee – he is a well-known figure but has now retired.

4 – Steve Coppell (44.6%)

He had a major task on his hands when he arrived in 2003 in filling the void Alan Pardew had created with his departure.

However, he has gone down as one of the club’s greatest ever managers, with the Berkshire outfit recording a remarkable 106-point campaign during 2005/06 to get themselves to the Premier League for the first ever time.

The 67-year-old then guided the Royals to an eighth-place finish during their first season in the top tier before suffering relegation at the end of 2007/08.

He stayed on for one more season but following their loss against Burnley in the play-off semi-final, he took the decision to resign.

3 – Brian McDermott (45%; first stint)

Operating in multiple roles at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, he was finally given the chance to manage the first team following the departure of Brendan Rodgers during the latter stages of 2009 before his stay was made permanent in January 2010.

Enjoying multiple FA Cup runs and managing to reach the 2011 play-off final before losing out to Swansea City, he then went on to guide the club back to the Premier League in April 2012 with a 1-0 victory against Nottingham Forest making it official.

They went on to win the league title after that – and it was seen as a major achievement considering the Royals didn’t have the best squad on paper in the division.

He was sacked in March 2013 with his side in the top-tier relegation zone at that point – but he returned for a second spell in 2015 before being dismissed once more during the following year.

2 – Ted Drake (49.1%)

Born in 1912, Drake lived through both world wars – but that didn’t stop him from enjoying a reasonably successful playing career with current Premier League duo Southampton and Arsenal.

He joined the Royals as their manager in 1947, winning 107 of his 218 league games in charge before going on to manage Chelsea and even become assistant boss at Barcelona.

That’s not a bad CV at all and he was a man of multiple talents, operating as a first-class cricketer for Hampshire before the second world war.

1 – Alan Pardew (53%)

It’s strange to think one of the most disliked people on this list by Reading supporters also has the highest win percentage, with Pardew thriving during his time at the SCL Stadium.

He came in as caretaker boss on two occasions, following the departures of Terry Bullivant and Tommy Burns.

Being appointed permanently in 1999, he undeniably played a part to get the Berkshire side to where they are today, guiding them to promotion in 2002 following a failed play-off campaign during the previous season.

And during their first campaign (2002/03) back in the second tier, they finished fourth and reached the play-offs, losing to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the semi-final with current assistant boss Alex Rae scoring in the second leg. Paul Ince also played for Wolves at the time.

Unfortunately, his time in Berkshire came to an end via a messy divorce during the early stages of the following campaign, with the Englishman linking up with West Ham United.