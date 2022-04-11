Ranked: Reading FC’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Championship side Reading face a major rebuild in the summer with five loanees set to depart at the end of the season as well as many first-teamers who are out of contract in Berkshire.

This is because they need to abide by a business plan they agreed with the EFL last November if they want to avoid a further points deduction next term – and realistically – they won’t be able to offer some of their key men including John Swift a sufficient wage package to tempt them to sign on.

Some of the second-tier side’s supporters would argue a reset is needed anyway after a season of such disappointment at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, so radical changes look likely at this stage.

Whilst the 2021/22 campaign continues to drag on though, we’re looking at the Royals’ current players and taking a closer view of the ten most valuable players at the club, as per market valuations from Transfermarkt.