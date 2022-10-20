Ranked: QPR’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

QPR received a major boost on Thursday, with reports that head coach Michael Beale has turned down the chance to take over at Wolves, in favour of remaining at Loftus Road.

Beale has made a huge impact since leaving his role as Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa in the summer, to take charge of QPR.

Following his arrival, the 42-year-old has guided the club to top spot in the Championship table, following Wednesday night’s 3-0 win over Cardiff City.

But how does Beale’s early time in charge compare with that of those who have previously taken on this role at QPR.

In order to help find out, we’ve taken a look at QPR’s best five managers of all time, based purely on win percentages, right here.

Note: Only managers to have taken charge of QPR for more than 15 games are included.

5. Alec Stock

We start this list with Alec Stock, who was appointed QPR manager on the 1st August 1959, and last ed exactly nine years in the role.

Under Stock, the R’s won back to back promotions in the late 1960s to take the club to the top-flight of English football, before being sacked in 1968 after a spell out of the role due to illness.

He would later go onto manage Luton and Fulham before briefly returning to QPR for a brief spell as a director, while that nine-year spell saw him 206 out of 439, a win percentage of 46.9% that earns him fifth spot here.

4. Mick O’Brien

Having had a spell with the club as a player between 1920 and 1922, O’Brien returned to the club as manager in May 1933.

He would last just under two years with the club in the Third Division South, before he was sacked in April 1935.

During his time in charge, the former defender won 40 of his 84 games as manager of QPR, a win percentage of 47.6% that earns him fourth spot in these standings.

3. Michael Beale

Next up is someone who feels very much like the man of the moment at QPR right now, in the form of Beale himself.

Having only been appointed by the R’s in the summer, the 42-year-old has taken charge of 16 games as QPR boss, meaning he is only just eligible to contend for a place on this list.

Even so, with eight wins – which have taken QPR to the top of the second-tier – in that time, his win percentage of exactly 50% is enough to secure to secure him spot in these standings.

2. Terry Venables

Another former QPR player to go on and manage the club, Venables left Crystal Palace to take charge of QPR in October 1980.

The then-future England boss would take the R’s to the 1982 FA Cup final, and the second-tier title in 1983, before guiding the club into the UEFA Cup during his final season in charge – 1983/84 – before leaving for Barcelona.

Venables won a total 84 of his 166 games as manager of QPR, a win percentage of 50.6% that sees him claim second place in these standings.

1. Ted Vizard

Vizard took charge of QPR in May 1939, following a spell of just over six years as manager of Swindon Town.

The outbreak of the Second World War just months after his appointment meant the former Wales international never got the opportunity to prove himself in competitive league football with the R’s.

However, he did claim 95 wins in 186 wartime games in charge of the club, before moving to Wolves in 1944, a success rate of 51.1% that sees him take top spot in this particular set of standings.