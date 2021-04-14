Ranked: Preston North End’s top 10 best ever strikers since the year 2000 – Agreed?

If there’s one thing that Preston North End have been lacking to push them into the Premier League, it’s that 20 goal a season striker that every Championship side craves.

It’s been a source of constant frustration for the Lilywhites that they cannot seem to find that particular player, but on their budget it is always going to be a struggle unless they can unearth a gem.

The likes of Callum Robinson and Jordan Hugill have done their best to get into double figures in recent years, but they’ve been sold on for profit and it leaves PNE back at square one.

Once upon a time though, PNE did have prolific goalscorers in the Championship, and a few more recently in their League One stint, but where do they end up ranking in our top 10 PNE strikers since the turn of the Millennium?

Take a look at our gallery to find out – disagree? Let us know!