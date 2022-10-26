Ranked: Portsmouth FC’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Despite having competed in the Premier League previously, recent years saw Portsmouth drop down all the way to League Two.

They have worked their way back into League One and have been trying to get out and up to the second tier since.

This season things look like they could go well for Pompey who currently sit sixth in the table therefore occupying a play-off spot.

However, it is a competitive league and Danny Cowley will need to ensure his side continue to show quality throughout the campaign.

With that in mind though, here we take a look at the five most successful managers at Fratton Park based on win percentage, counting only bosses that have been in charge for 15 games or more.

Paul Cook – 48.6%

Paul Cook was in charge at Fratton Park between 2015 and 2017, overseeing 107 matches in that time and his side winning 52 of those.

Pompey got Cook from Chesterfield after matching the release clause in his contract and he was the manager that led them to the League Two title in 2016/17.

Following his success with Portsmouth though, Wigan Athletic came after him and he left the club are a compensation deal was agreed.

Cook gave the fans the step up they needed but whether he would’ve taken them further, we will never know.

Bob Jackson – 48.72%

Bob Jackson was in charge for 234 games between 1947 and 1952 and his side won 114 of those games.

Jackson had plenty of success with his Pompey side during his time with the club and ended up guiding them to success on two occasions as they won the top league title in both 1948-49 and 1949-50 seasons.

Due to his success, he left the club to take over at Hull City who were at the time an ambitious side in the second tier.

However, the boss was not able to replicate the job he did with Portsmouth.

Kenny Jackett – 50.71%

Having overseen the club in 211 games and winning 107 of them, Kenny Jackett comes in fifth on the list.

He was a free manger when Pompey got hold of him and Jackett was brought into the club to be Paul Cook’s replacement.

Early success meant that half-way through his first season as boss, the club extended his contract.

After some solid progress, Jackett led his side to the EFL Trophy final in 2019 which his side won beating Sunderland on penalties after the game finished 2-2.

However, a poor run of results in 2021 led Pompey to sack their boss.

Bob Blyth – 59.15%

Blyth was manager between 1901 and 1904 overseeing 142 games of which his side won 84.

He initially became player manager of the club in 1901 and then he took his side on to win the Southern League title in the 1901-02 season.

Blyth was never sacked but retired from his job at Pompey.

However, he went on to become to director and then later Chairman of the club.

Frank Brettell – 63.64%

With his side having won 56 of their 88 games under him, Frank Brettell is the most successful based on win percentage.

He joined Pompey in 1898 and in their first season in the Southern League, the boss took them to fourth in the table.

However, he left the club in 1901 by mutual agreement due to disagreements between him and the directors of the club over matters at the football club.