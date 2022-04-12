Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Plymouth Argyle

Ranked: Plymouth Argyle’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Published

1 hour ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Plymouth Argyle continue to chip away at a points tally that’s enough to see them into the League One play-offs come May.

Steven Schumacher has done a superb job in keeping the Pilgrims on track, with the odds stacking in their favour as they keep their noses in-front in the race for the top-six heading into the Easter period.

The squad at Home Park has plenty of quality running through it, although in such a competitive, high-profile division like League One, with the big-hitters like Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday, it’s not the most expensively assembled.

We took a look at transfermarkt recently and, specifically, their market values of this current Plymouth squad in 2021/22.

In this article, we rank the 10 most valuable players currently in the Plymouth squad according to transfermarkt and their figures.

Find out which players rank highest by following this link:


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Covered Leeds United during their promotion-winning season in 2019/20.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Ranked: Plymouth Argyle’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: