Ranked: Peterborough United’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Peterborough United have had a decent start to the season down in League One.

Putting together some decent results in recent weeks, boss Grant McCann has the side in the playoff places.

Here at FLW, we’ve been ranking every club’s top five managers of all time lately and it’s now got around to Posh.

The twist is, though, we are ranking them solely on their win percentage as boss, and not necessarily their achievements.

We’ve also excluded interim or caretaker bosses and those who may have managed less than 15 matches, and included managers who have had multiple spells as manager (Darren Ferguson for example) as one total win percentage, rather than differentiating between their separate spells.

5 – Gary Johnson

Fifth on the list of best ever Peterborough managers based on win percentage is Gary Johnson.

Johnson managed the club between April 2010 and January 2011 and took charge of a total of 33 matches.

Winning 15 of those gave him a win percentage of 45.45% as Peterborough boss.

4 – Chris Turner

Chris Turner comes in at number four on this list, having managed Posh between January 1991 and December 1992.

His win percentage in his 116 games in charge of the club stood at an impressive 48.28%.

Turner’s time at the club saw him oversee successive promotions from the fourth tier in 1990/91, and the third in 1991/92.

3 – Sam Haden

In at number three on the list comes Sam Haden going purely on win percentages.

Haden managed Peterborough between 1938 and 1946.

A former Arsenal player, Haden had a win percentage of 49.16% during his 179 matches in charge.

Of course, this happened during the war, with WW2 taking place between 1939 and 1945.

2 – Jimmy Hagan

Jimmy Hagan comes in at number two in our ex Peterborough manager rankings.

Hagan was in charge of the club between August 1958 and October 1962, taking charge of 202 matches at the club.

He won 64.36% of those, which is very impressive.

His time at the club included winning the Division 4 title in Peterborough’s first season in the Football League in 1960/61.

1 – George Swindin

Last but not least, in at number one on the list of best ever Peterborough managers is George Swindin.

Swindin managed the club prior to Jimmy Hagan, but slightly betrered his win percentage, winning 66.36% of his 217 matches in charge.

At the club between 1954 and 1958, Swindin won three consecutive Midland League titles whilst manager, just a few years prior to the club joining the Football League.