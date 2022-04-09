Ranked: Peterborough United’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

It is probably fair to say that this has been a rather disappointing season for Peterborough United so far.

Following their promotion from League One at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Posh will have been hoping to re-establish themselves as a Championship side this season.

That however, has so far yet to happen, with the club currently embroiled in a big battle to avoid relegation back to the third-tier.

Indeed, not even a change of manager, with Grant McCann returning to London Road to replace Darren Ferguson, has been enough to get Posh out of trouble as things stand.

As a result, with the summer transfer window now on the horizon, certain other clubs may be turning attention towards the Posh, as they look to pick up a potential bargain once the market reopens, should the club be relegated.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at Peterborough’s ten most valuable current squad members, according to Transfermarkt, right here.