Peterborough United

Ranked: Peterborough United’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

27 seconds ago

It is probably fair to say that this has been a rather disappointing season for Peterborough United so far.

Following their promotion from League One at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Posh will have been hoping to re-establish themselves as a Championship side this season.

That however, has so far yet to happen, with the club currently embroiled in a big battle to avoid relegation back to the third-tier.

Indeed, not even a change of manager, with Grant McCann returning to London Road to replace Darren Ferguson, has been enough to get Posh out of trouble as things stand.

As a result, with the summer transfer window now on the horizon, certain other clubs may be turning attention towards the Posh, as they look to pick up a potential bargain once the market reopens, should the club be relegated.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at Peterborough’s ten most valuable current squad members, according to Transfermarkt, right here.


UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

