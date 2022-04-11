Ranked: Oxford United’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Oxford United’s hopes of securing a place in the play-offs later this month were dealt a significant blow on Saturday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Sunderland at the Kassam Stadium.

The U’s would have been hoping to get back to winning ways in this particular fixture following a recent dip in form which resulted in them amassing just one point from their last three league games.

However, goals from Corry Evans and Elliot Embleton sealed a 2-1 victory for Alex Neil’s side.

Currently four points adrift of the play-off places, Oxford will need to win all of their remaining games if they are to have a realistic chance of securing a top-six finish in the League One standings.

Ahead of the club’s clash with Fleetwood Town on Friday, we have decided to take a look at Oxford’s top 10 most valuable players in their current squad according to data gathered from Transfermarkt.

Check them out now!