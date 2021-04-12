Ranked: Norwich City’s top 10 best ever strikers since the year 2000 – Agreed?

The 2020/21 campaign looks as though it is all set to go down as an unforgettable season of success for Norwich City.

Following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of last season, the Canaries have responded to that drop in division in outstanding fashion, and Daniel Farke’s side are now within touching distance of an immediate return to the top-flight of English football.

One player who has been key to Norwich’s resurgence this season is, perhaps inevitably, Teemu Pukki, who has once again led the line brilliantly for the Canaries, comfortably passing the 20 goal mark in the league to help lead his side back to the promised land.

But just how does Pukki compare to some of the other strikers to have led the line for Norwich in recent seasons?

Here, in order to get a better idea of that, we’ve taken a look at who we think are the ten best strikers to have played for Norwich since the turn of the century.