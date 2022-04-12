Ranked: MK Dons’ top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Milton Keynes Dons have made a name for themselves with some very smart recruitment and attractive football in the last few years.

The current group look set for a third tier play-off campaign under Liam Manning and they have collected players with potentially high sell-on values.

Wigan Athletic and Rotherham United remain favourites to clinch the top two spots in League One, but the Dons will be a menacing prospect in the play-offs, having kicked on tremendously since the turn of the year.

Following the example of Brentford’s rise to the Premier League, it would not be a surprise to anyone to see the Dons establish themselves in the Championship in the coming years, with a youthful group of players, capable of shocking some of the larger clubs at the level.

Here, we have taken a look at the ten most valuable players in the Dons’ current squad, according to Transfermarkt, in ascending order…