Ranked: Millwall’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

With the three-year anniversary of his appointment at Millwall coming up this weekend, Gary Rowett is one of the longest-serving managers in the Championship – a league that is notorious for bosses having short stints.

The Lions have been in and around the play-off mix in the second tier ever since Rowett replaced Neil Harris in the dugout in 2019, with finishes of eighth, 11th and ninth in the previous three seasons.

Not considered to be one of the league’s money-spinners, Millwall have never been in the Premier League and do not have the budget of the big guns such as Sheffield United and Norwich City, and it’s testament to Rowett that he has his squad heading in the right direction.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Millwall players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Did Mahlon Romeo ever score a goal for Millwall? Yes No

Does Rowett rank in the top five Lions managers of all-time though?

Let’s look at the top five Millwall bosses in their history using only their win percentage stats – with only managers who have taken charge of 15 competitive matches or more coming into the equation.

5. Willie Donachie (43.64%)

Well as it stands, Rowett doesn’t even make the top five – let alone the top 10 with his current percentage of 39.07 – 59 wins from 151 matches.

Donachie beats Charlie Hewitt and his two stints as boss into fifth spot though, having been in charge between 2006 and 2007.

The Scotsman replaced the unsuccessful Nigel Spackman in the dugout, and it was his first role as a manager having been an assistant previously at clubs like Oldham, Everton and Man City.

Donachie steadied the ship somewhat for Millwall in League One, but despite being sacked just over a year after taking charge, he still won 24 of his 55 matches.

4. Alan McLeary (45%)

McLeary had a very brief stint as caretaker boss in 2006, but he was also the co-manager between 1999 and 2000 with Keith Stevens after receiving a promotion from assistant.

During McLeary’s time in charge at The Den, Millwall won 27 of their 60 matches in all competitions, bringing in a respectable 45 per cent win record.

3. George Graham (45.03%)

Four years after a successful playing career ended, Graham’s managerial days began at Millwall in 1982, having previously being a youth coach at Crystal Palace and then QPR.

Graham was able to turn the Lions around – they were bottom of the third tier when he arrived and within two-and-a-half years he had secured promotion to what is now the Championship.

The Scot laid the foundations for Millwall to win their promotion to the top flight of English football for the first time ever in 1988 – that was two years after Graham departed for Arsenal, having won 86 of his 191 matches.

2. Mark McGhee (46.01%)

McGhee’s managerial career in recent years has somewhat fizzled out, but in his 30’s he was highly-regarded and managed Leicester in the Premier League.

Some years later though in 2000, he was appointed by Millwall when they were in League One and he was a major success in his early days, winning the third tier title in his first season and then guided them to the Championship play-offs in 2002.

Things didn’t go so well in 2002-03 albeit finishing a respectable ninth, but in October 2003 he was dismissed by the club after winning 75 of his 163 matches as boss.

1. Billy Gray (48.91%)

Gray is Millwall’s statistically most successful manager, taking charge of the Lions between 1963 and 1966.

His first season wasn’t so successful as Millwall were relegated to the fourth tier, but back-to-back promotions following that – and lots of victories on the pitch in that time – secure Gray’s position at the top with 67 wins in 137 matches.

Even though he had secured second tier football for Millwall, he left before the 1965-66 season was out due to fallings out with the hierarchy, where he subsequently joined cross-Thames rivals Brentford.