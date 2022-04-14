Ranked: Millwall’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Millwall have performed tremendously well again to keep their names in the play-off chasing conversation for the majority of the season under Gary Rowett.

The Lions are not able to compete towards the top end of the division financially but have still conducted some very smart recruitment in recent years.

Bartosz Bialkowski has gone from a very modest second tier keeper to establishing himself as one of the best in the league, between the sticks at The Den.

The loan market has also been utilised very well, bringing the likes of Daniel Ballard and Benik Afobe to the club this season.

Ahead of what could be a very interesting summer transfer window in South London, Rowett and the club’s recruitment team will be considering the player trading options available to them.

Here, we have taken a look at Millwall’s top ten most valuable players in the current squad, as per Transfermarkt, in ascending order…