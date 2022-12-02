Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ranked: Middlesbrough’s top 5 best away kits from the last 20 years

With clubs rightly sticking to their traditional colours with home kits, away kits often give the club the chance to get creative when it comes to designing next season’s strips.

We see it across the EFL, and we have certainly seen it at Middlesbrough in recent history.

With that said, we thought we’d take a look at the top five Middlesbrough kits, in our humble opinion, from the last twenty years, stretching back to the 2002/03 season.

A glance on Football Kit Archive revealed some nice looking shirts, but also some really poor efforts.

5 – 2006/07

Yakubu celebrating in the 2006/07 away kit | Credit: Action Images / Steven Paston.

Whilst most on this list are relatively modern selections, for number five we go back to 2006/07 for our selection.

The big difference here is the white background on the kit, although the hints of blue are clear to be seen.

Worn by the likes of Mark Viduka and Yakubu, we just really like how bold the blue is on the white background, and how different it is to some of the other offerings over the last 20 years.

4 – 2018/19

Middlesbrough’s 2018/19 away kit on display | Credit: Action Images/Ed Sykes.

In at number four, we’ve gone for 2018/19’s away kit effort.

Despite our above comments about creativity, this one is a rather simple effort, which actually makes it look impressive, in our opinion.

The blue trim on the navy background colour really pops, too.

Simple, but effective.

3 – 2016/17

David Nugent sporting the 2016/17 away kit | Credit: Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra.

This one is slightly more adventurous than the above.

In at number three on this list we’ve gone for the 2016/17 away kit worn by the club in the Premier League.

The strip, made by Adidas, features a tri-coloured chevron on the front, coloured in various shades of light blue, which sits well on a darker blue backdrop.

Iconic adidas three stripes down the side too, lovely.

2 – 2020/21

Jonny Howson leading Boro out in their 2020/21 away kit | Credit: Action Images/Carl Recine.

Going back just a few seasons for number two, in second comes Middlesbrough’s 2020/21 away kit.

Another on the list made by Hummel, the shirt features black and blue vertical stripes, with white Hummel trim on the sleeves and logo.

It’s a really smart offering and the best of the blue and black striped efforts we have seen over the last 20 years.

1 – 2019/20

Djed Spence sporting the 2019/20 away kit | Credit: Action Images/Andrew Boyers

Last but not least, in at number one on our list is Middlesbrough’s 2019/20 away kit effort.

We think this is a stunner, with a white shirt boasting a duo-coloured blue and red band through the middle.

It is simple, yet striking, and the additional details on the trim’s of the sleeves is a really nice touch.

When looking at previous Boro kits, it really stood out.


