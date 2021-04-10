Ranked: Middlesbrough’s top 10 best ever strikers since the year 2000 – Agreed?

Middlesbrough have had some wonderful players over the years.

While the majority of recent seasons have been spent in Championship the Teessiders have still had some excellent players since entering the new millennium.

Within that time Middlesbrough have enjoyed 10 seasons in the Premier League, while also winning the Carling Cup in 2004 and enjoying two seasons competing in the UEFA Cup.

One of them even saw the club reach the final in 2006.

It’s safe to say that during that time Middlesbrough have had their fair share of top drawer strikers.

But who have been the best to grace the Riverside Stadium? Let’s take a look.