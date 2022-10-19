Ranked: Luton Town’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Luton Town have quietly been one of the Championship‘s most impressive sides this season and were it not for the four-game winless run they started the season with, the Hatters would surely be in the top two.

After their play-off semi-final defeat last term, it really does seem as though they’re going to be in and around the top six again in 2022/23, which is credit to what Nathan Jones has done at Kenilworth Road.

In an era when there is so much money in football and even in the Championship, for a side like Luton that are operating on a fairly minimal budget to be doing what they’re doing is phenomenal.

Jones has regained the trust of the Kenilworth Road faithful after that ill-fated move to Stoke City and could write his name into Hatters history as a bonafide club legend by taking them to the Premier League.

But does he feature among the top five Luton managers according to their win percentages? We examined the records in an attempt to find out.

Caretaker managers were not included (sorry Mick) nor were those that took charge for less than 15 games.

5. Allan Brown – 50.5%

We’re taking you back to the 1960s for number five on our list, Allan Brown, who won 56 of his 111 games at the helm to give him a 51.2% win ratio.

The Scotsman made more than 150 appearances for the Hatters as a player and returned to manage the club for a two-year spell between 1966 and 1969.

It proved a fruitful period as turned fortunes around and helped them win the Fourth Division title in 1967/68 but was sacked despite a strong start to the next season after applying for the Leicester City job.

4. Neil McBain – 51.2%

At number four, we’re rolling the clocks back even further. Neil McBain was only in charge of Luton for 43 games but his side came out on top in 22 of those – giving him a win ratio of 51.2%.

The Scottish coach took charge of the Hatters in 1938 after leaving Ayr United but would only spend a year at the helm and left in June 1939.

He’d go on to manage a variety of other sides, including two more spells at Ayr, one with Spanish side Estudiantes de La Plata, and one with Luton’s rivals Watford.

3. Ned Liddle – 53.2%

We stay in the 1930s for the manager at number three on our list. Ned Liddle would take Luton to the Football League Third Division South division title (1936/37) during his 18-month stint.

The Englishman had taken the reigns at Southend United, QPR, and Fulham before taking on the Hatters as the final job in his management career.

He won 42 of his 76 games in charge, giving him a win ratio of 53.2%.

2. Paul Buckle – 54.16%

At number two is Paul Buckle, one of a number of managers that came close to taking Luton back to the EFL.

Buckle’s arrival in April 2012 had an immediate effect on the Hatters’ fortunes and he took them to the Conference play-off final that season but suffered defeat to York City.

He’d leave the club the following season but not before claiming a memorable win over Premier League side Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Buckle won 26 of his 48 games while in charge, finishing with a win ratio of 54.16%.

1. Richard Money – 54.21%

At the top of our list, we’ve got another former player that returned to Luton as a coach.

Richard Money may have been unsuccessful in his attempts to take the Hatters back to the EFL but he has the best win ratio of any permanent manager, 54.21%.

Money, who would go on to manage Cambridge United, only spent two years at Kenilworth Road and failed to win promotion from the Conference Premier but he won plenty of games.