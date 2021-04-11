Ranked: Luton Town’s top 10 best ever strikers since the year 2000 – Agreed?

Luton Town have been through a lot on and off the field as a football club during the 2000s with them currently back in the Championship after tumbling down the leagues to non-league football.

The Hatters started the 2000s in the English second tier and spent most of the first few years of the period between League One and the Championship. However, following their relegation from the Championship in 2006/07 the club fell through the divisions suffering three successive relegations to Conference. It took them five seasons to secure a return to the Football League.

Since their promotion back to League Two in 2013/14, the club have been on an upward trajectory and they secure promotion to the third tier in 2017/18 and went onto win the League One title in their first season back at that level the year after. Since then, they have been operating in the Championship and are on course for a mid-table finish this term.

During what has been a very eventful period in the Hatters’ history, we rank their top 10 best strikers since the year 2000. Do you agree with the order?