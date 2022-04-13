Ranked: Leyton Orient’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Leyton Orient have had a season of ups and downs which has left the side 14th in the League Two table.

The Orient are 17 points adrift of the play-offs with five games to go so will be competing in the fourth division again next campaign.

The relegation zone is 12 points away but it would take an incredibly unlikely sequence of events to see the team dragged much further down the table, let alone actually sent to the non-leagues.

That means Richie Wellens will likely have already turned his attention to improving the side for next season.

The team will need some investment to compete with those chasing promotion this season as they have found themselves too far back this season.

But the summer transfer window brings with it great potential for anything to happen at that level.

There are also some valuable players in the team already.

Here are the 10 most valuable Leyton Orient players according to Transfermarkt…