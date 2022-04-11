Ranked: Ipswich Town’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Ipswich Town are probably going to miss out on the playoffs in Sky Bet League One now this season, but they will have optimism after seeing things improve under Kieran McKenna.

The Tractor Boys have certainly had their ups and downs this year but they have a squad full of talent and so with some extra fine-tuning in the summer they should be able to put up a real fight next season in the third tier.

Certainly, their squad as it is is packed full of talent and, that said, we’re taking a look at some of the club’s most valuable stars currently, with the aid of transfermarkt.

Have a click through the top ten most valuable players according to the site, and see if you agree with their selection, as well as also taking a look at which player earns number one status as the most valuable at Portman Road…