Ranked: Ipswich Town’s 5 best performers v Plymouth

Ipswich Town stayed in contention for the playoffs after beating Plymouth at Portman Road on Saturday.

Their latest win meant Kieran McKenna’s men are now unbeaten in 11 games and reduced the gap between them and the top six to five points with six games left to play.

After conceding a last minute equaliser to fellow playoff chasers Oxford last week, Ipswich needed to respond and were made to work hard for their three points.

Sam Morsy’s first half effort was enough to hand the Tractor Boys the win, but couldn’t find the second ensuring Plymouth were always in the game.

However, a solid defensive displayed reduced Plymouth to just three shots, with Christian Walton having a quiet Saturday in the Ipswich goal.

Now the dust has settled from their win, we have decided to take a look at Ipswich’s top five performers in this clash using statistics gathered from WhoScored.

5. James Norwood – 6.9 WhosScored rating

There were several players who picked up a 6.9 rating but we’ve decided to put James Norwood because of his assist for the Sam Morsy winner.

It wasn’t a vintage display from Norwood in front of goal as he had four shots where he only worked the Plymouth keeper just once. However, his overall play contributed massively to their win. As mentioned, he picked up the assist, linking up well with Morsy, showing intelligence that goes unnoticed at times in games from the number ten.

4. Dominic Thompson – 7.0 WhoScored rating

It was a steady display from the on-loan Brentford defender. His solid outing ensured Ipswich didn’t have to worry about crosses coming from the Plymouth right, helping his side to a clean sheet in the process.

Having made two interceptions and two blocks, he was always switched on from a defensive point of view. Couple that with having the most touches on the pitch with 76, he was an outlet for his teammates when in possession.

3. Janoi Donacien – 7.2 WhoScored rating

The experienced Donacien put in a solid display. He optimised Ipswich’s game plan and was reliable when called upon. He won four aerial duels throughout the afternoon, ensuring nothing was getting past him.

However, his ability on the ball allowed Ipswich to build their attacks from the back. He had 75 touches of the ball and completed 75% of his passes showcasing his tidiness on the ball.

2. Tyreeq Bakinson – 7.5 WhoScored rating

The midfield two won this game for Ipswich. It was a tireless display from Bakinson who dominated the middle of the park alongside Morsy.

He completed four tackles and made three interceptions barely giving the Plymouth midfield a sniff.

1. Sam Morsy – 7.8 WhoScored rating

The matchwinner was the definition of a midfield engine in this game. His ability to get from box-to-box stifled Plymouth and as well as being the matchwinner with his goal, he won the tactical battle.

He made 55 passes, completing 89%, allowing his side to retain the ball and keep Plymouth at arms length. Of the seven tackles he attempted, he won five which is something you’d expect of Morsy anyway. It was a real captains performance and one that will have pleased McKenna greatly