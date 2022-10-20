Ranked: Hull City’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Hull City find themselves in an uncertain position with regards to their managerial role at this moment in time.

Having sacked Shota Arveladze last month, the Tigers are still searching for his permanent replacement, with Andy Dawson in temporary charge of the club.

Given they are now looking nervously over their shoulder at the Championship relegation zone, that is an appointment that they will surely have to get right.

But while we wait to see if they manage to do that, we’ve taken a look at Hull’s five best managers of all time based solely on their win percentage.

Note: Only managers to have taken charge of Hull for more than 15 games included.

5. Raich Carter

We start this list in April 1948, when Carter joined Hull as a player/assistant manager, before becoming the club’s player/manager later that month.

Carter’s first full season in charge of the Tigers saw him guide them to the Division Three North title, and the sixth round of the FA Cup, which was followed by seventh and tenth place finishes in the second-tier, as he continued to play for the club.

Eventually resigning as manager in September 1951, Carter briefly continued to play for Hull before retirement, with the club having won 74 of the 154 matches they played under him, a win percentage of 47.13%.

4. Haydn Green

Green took charge of Hull City in May 1931, and remained in the role for almost three years, leaving the club in March 1934.

During his time at the helm, Green – who had previously played for the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest – managed a win percentage of 49.59%, with 61 wins in 123 matches.

As well as Hull, Green would also manage Swansea City and Watford in the English football pyramid.

3. Fred Stringer

Fred Stringer was appointed manager of Hull City in September 1914, a role he held until July 1916.

Due to the First World War that was ongoing at the time, Stringer was rather limited in the number of games he took charge of the club for.

Even so, he still managed to oversee 22 wins in just 43 games, giving him a win percentage of 51.16%, that is enough to put him third on this list.

2. Colin Appleton

Having spent much of his playing career with Leicester City, Appleton took over as Hull manager in 1982, after spells in charge of Barrow and Scarborough

The former defender then guided the Tigers to promotion from the fourth-tier in his first season in charge, and to fourth in the third-tier the following campaign, before he departed to take charge at Swansea.

Although a return to Hull in 1989 proved much less successful Appleton’s first stint in charge of the Tigers saw him win 47 of his 91 games in charge, a win percentage of 51.64% that gives him second place here.

1. Bobby Brown

Immediately prior to the appointment of Appleton, it had been the club’s scout and youth team manager, Bobby Brown, who had been in interim charge of Hull’s first-team affairs between March and June 1982.

That came following the sacking of Mike Smith, when the club had been languishing towards the wrong end of the fourth-tier.

Under Brown, the Tigers climbed to eighth in the final standings, with Brown winning ten of his 19 games in charge, a win percentage of 52.63% that gives him top spot on this list.