Ranked: Hull City’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Hull City are heading towards a very exciting summer transfer window with the squad preparing for a shake-up under Acun Ilicali’s ownership.

The Tigers made some eye-catching additions in the January window with Marcus Forss arriving on loan from Brentford and Ryan Longman’s loan move from Brighton and Hove Albion being made permanent.

Keane Lewis-Potter and Jacob Greaves stand out as players who could receive interest in the summer, and may test the ambition of Ilicali and the new ownership group.

Hull have not been entirely convincing since Shota Arveladze replaced Grant McCann in the dugout at the MKM Stadium and may have to reconsider their decision to appoint him, if their recent run of two wins in 12 continues next term.

Looking at the squad at the Georgian’s disposal, some players clearly have a higher sell-on value than others in the squad that could be recouped in the future.

Here, we have taken a look at Hull’s ten most valuable players, according to Transfermarkt…