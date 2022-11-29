Ranked: Huddersfield Town’s top 5 best away kits from the last 20 years

Football kits have been exponentially garnering more attention over the last few seasons, becoming a key part of the build-up to a new campaign from supporters’ perspectives.

That opportunity has not been lost on Huddersfield Town as the club have been creative with some of their kit designs in the last few years.

That said, the Terriers’ away strips were even more bold in the 00s and 10s, with some being looked on more favourably than others.

Huddersfield were very successful in a more simplistic away strip last season as they finished third and reached the play-off final under Carlos Corberan.

The youthful exuberance of the current Terriers squad should be reflected in the designs of the future, with the clear direction that the club are heading in, and it will be interesting to monitor the trends and patterns of their strips in the coming seasons.

Here, we have put together a list of the top five best Terriers away kits from the last 20 years…

5. 2007/08

This black shirt, designed by Mitre, would not have been everyone’s cup of tea, but makes the list in part down to the novelty of it and its uniqueness.

The collar is red, the rest of the body of it is black, but with these unusual yellow and red striped sides, going down from under the armpit to the bottom of the shirt.

Not like the kind of designs knocking about in the second tier these days, but a very interesting statement, nonetheless, check it out via footballkitarchive.com.

4. 2019/20

Less is more sometimes, and despite running the risk of looking a bit like a training top, the dark blue 2019/20 away strip comes in fourth position.

It is a classic and smart design by Umbro, who are still the club’s kit manufacturer, with some subtle touches in areas.

The main one being the end of the sleeves, with a strip of a lighter blue and then finished off with white at the end of the sleeve.

Nothing special and it might not have grabbed too much attention from supporters, but it is a smart jersey.

3. 2017/18

This one is much braver than number four, with Puma designing a black and orange away strip for the 2017/18 season.

The orange is used in a subtle manner however, gracing the collar, top button, end of sleeve, puma logo and in pinstripes down the front of the shirt.

Fluorescent-type away shirts have been growing in popularity in recent years and this shirt fits that trend, without straying too far away from a classic darker away kit.

The top button is probably a little unnecessary and holds the shirt back from being higher up the list.

Think you know everything about Huddersfield Town? Try score 80% or more on this new quiz

1 of 22 True or false: the club was founded over 120 years ago True False

2. 2022/23

All black kits are very popular at the moment, and this season’s away kit fits very nicely in that trend, but this umbro kit is let down by the sleeves.

There is too great of a contrast between the colour of the sleeves and colour and the rest of the black shirt, making them almost look grey.

A darker colour to go with the rest of the shirt could have seen this one hit top spot, but outside of that small disappointment it is comfortably in the conversation for the best of the last 20 years.

1. 2008/09

This shirt is pure nostalgia.

So unique and based around the club’s centenary year, the gold away shirt from 2008/09 tops the list.

A simple gold and black design by Mitre that will live long in the memory of Town supporters, especially given the variety of unspectacular designs and colour combinations that have followed.

From the days of David Unsworth, Robbie Williams, Gary Roberts and Anthony Pilkington at Huddersfield, this gold away strip was worn as Town finished ninth in League One, the year Leicester City romped the third tier to achieve a points tally of 96.

Check out this beauty here.