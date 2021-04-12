Ranked: Huddersfield Town’s top 10 best ever strikers since the year 2000 – Agreed?

With six games left to play in 2020/21, Huddersfield Town still don’t know what division they’re going to be playing in next term.

The Terriers are caught up in the relegation battle but will be hoping that they can do enough to ensure they don’t drop down to League One for the first time in nearly a decade.

Karlan Grant’s absence has been a key obstacle for Carlos Corberan this term, particularly as Josh Koroma picked up an injury just when he was starting to look like the man to fill the void left by the West Bromwich Albion forward.

The forward line will need attention this summer, there’s no doubt about that, and the Terriers need only look to their recent history to find just the sort of strikers they should be signing.

Huddersfield have had some brilliant goalscorers over the past 21 years and we’ve scoured the records to compile our list of the best.

We’ve ranked their top 10 best strikers since the year 2000 – agree?