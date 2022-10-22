Ranked: Derby County’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Derby County have recently changed their manager with the club appointing Paul Warne as the man to spearhead their return to the Championship.

Following relegation to League One, Liam Rosenior was given temporary reigns at the club after Wayne Rooney left following a turbulent period.

The club hasn’t played in the third tier of English football since the 80s and many supporters will be hoping the club can return to the Championship.

With Paul Warne, they have a manager who has achieved that three times with Rotherham and he will be desperate to do it again with the Rams.

But things aren’t going smoothly at the moment with Derby struggling to generate consistency and were recently knocked out of the EFL Cup to Manchester City’s under-21s side.

So, whether Warne is a success or not remains to be seen. With that in mind, we decided to take a look at Derby’s top five managers based on their win percentages.

All of the individuals in this have overseen at least 15 games at the helm.

Billy Davies – 44.93%

The fiery Scot was in charge of the Rams for 14 months from 2006 to 2007 and guided the club to a return to the Premier League following a five-year absence.

His team was renowned for its defensive organisation and ability to keep clean sheets, proving to be a success all the way to the playoff final.

They were unlucky not to get promoted automatically, narrowly missing out on a place in the top two after being top for a large portion of the season.

Davies’ reign slowly turned sour though as rumoured disagreements with the board and a dreadful start to life in the Premier League meant he was sacked in November in just his second season before he took up a the managerial hotseat at arch-rivals Nottingham Forest.

Cecil Potter – 45.26%

Cecil Potter became Derby County manager in 1922 and was manager for the next three years before moving to Huddersfield Town.

In his first season, Potter oversaw a 14th place finish in the second division, before narrowly missing out on promotion the following year after finishing third and level on points with second place Bury.

In Potter’s final season as manager of the Rams, they missed out on promotion again, finishing third behind Manchester United by two points before Potter moved onto to Huddersfield.

Brian Clough – 46.71%

The footballing legend oversaw 289 games as Derby boss before his controversial exit in 1973.

Taking over the club in the second division, Clough saw a meteoric rise up the table before establishing themselves in the top flight and becoming a footballing powerhouse in the 70’s.

During his time with Derby, Clough made them Champions of England by winning the first division title in 1972. They were also close to a major European final, losing out to Juventus in the semi-final.

Darren Wassall – 50%

A surprise name on this list is Darren Wassall, the club’s current Academy Director. Wassall took charge of the Rams temporarily in 2016 after Paul Clement was infamously sacked by Mel Morris for not “playing the Derby way”.

With a talented squad at his disposal, Derby did limp into the playoffs before losing out to Hull.

Steve McClaren – 54.26%

Steve McClaren’s first spell brought a great amount of success on the pitch as he completely shifted the style of play after Nigel Clough as sacked.

Taking charge of the club for the first time in 2013, he spearheaded a race to the playoff final in entertaining style as his side finished third, scoring 84 goals in the process. It wasn’t to be though and Derby missed out on a place in the Premier League after a late Bobby Zamora winner in the playoff final.

It did get worse though for McClaren as his Rams side were league leaders for much of the season in 2014 before a late season collapse saw them finish 8th.

That season ended with McClaren being sacked before making a return a couple of years later which yieled less positive results.