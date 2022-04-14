Ranked: Derby County’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Derby County are a club with history.

Initially founded in 1884, the Rams have competed in the top flight of English football, won the FA Cup and been runners up on three occasions too.

Unfortunately, things have not been so good lately and It’s no secret that Derby have had a turbulent time of late with off the pitch matters.

As a result of this, they started the season on -21 points due to a points deduction and now look set for relegation.

However, despite being written off by many at the start of the season, they have done a brilliant job to reach 28 points so far and fought hard against relegation.

With their money issues, as it stands they will have a lot of out of contract players this summer and people moving on.

Whilst they may still be saved by a takeover, here we take a look at the current top 10 most valuable players in Derby’s squad, according to Transfermarkt.