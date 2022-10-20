Ranked: Coventry City’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Mark Robins has carried out arguably one of the best jobs in the EFL this century by taking Coventry City from League Two to the brink of the Championship play-offs in the space of five years.

Job security is probably at an all-time low for managers in the EFL, and the Sky Blues have been something of a model club in their long-term planning on and off the pitch in the last few seasons.

A lot has gone against the club and Robins in 2022/23’s opening stretch but the team are still in a good position to make the best of a bad situation.

Here, we have taken a look at Coventry’s top five best managers just by looking at their win percentages, only including managers who have overseen 15 or more matches…

1. Eric Black

Black was in charge for the shortest stint in this list.

Taking over as manager from January to May 2004, winning ten of 22 matches in charge to finish with a win percentage of 45.45, drawing four and losing eight along the way.

2. Jimmy Hill

Jimmy Hill comes in second as a much longer serving manager of the club.

Hill took charge of 282 matches for the Sky Blues, winning 125, losing 82 and drawing 75.

He managed the club from December 1961 to May 1967 and left the club with a win percentage of 44.33.

3. Roland Nilsson

Nilsson managed Coventry from October 2001 to April 2002, guiding the team through 43 matches in that time.

Nilsson won 19, drew six and lost 18, finishing his time in the dugout with a win percentage of 44.19.

4. Harry Storer

Storer managed the Sky Blues between June 1931 and 1945, leading the side in 354 matches with a win percentage of 47.18.

He returned for a second spell between November 1948 and 1953, combining the two spells together he won 255 of 584, producing a win percentage worthy of fourth place at 43.67.

These 18 Coventry City quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 What year was Coventry City founded? 1873 1883 1893 1903

5. Mark Robins

Robins may soon go on to overtake Storer in terms of games managed at the club and has the same amount of wins as Jimmy Hill so far with 125, combining his two spells as the club’s manager.

The Sky Blues have drawn 77 and lost 98 under Robins, producing a win percentage of 41.67, a figure that may be tough to improve substantially if he does lead the club back to the Premier League at some point.