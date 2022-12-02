Ranked: Coventry City’s top 5 best away kits from the last 20 years

Coventry City have had many different away kit designs over the last couple of decades.

The club’s many ups and downs, their journey from the Championship down to League Two and back again was met with many different variations for away trips.

The Sky Blues have opted not to keep a consistent colour pattern, which has seen a lot of different styles throughout the years to go alongside the regular home kits.

Here we take a look at some of the best designs of the last 20 years and rank the five best. Do you agree?

2003-04

The 2003-04 design saw a white kit with a thick red vertical stripe down the middle, similar to this season’s Southampton home kit.

It was a rather simplistic design without any complicated patterns to clutter up the kit.

Any shirt design earns bonus points for having the crest down the middle as this one does.

2015-16

With the club in League One, Coventry opted for a dark red design produced by Nike.

The button and collar gave it a touch of class, and its bold colour was a distinctive look that stood out on the pitch.

Again, this kit kept things simple and styled well with the white shorts and red socks that it was paired with for the campaign.

2021-22

Recent Coventry away kit designs have been quite enjoyable, and this one had a unique colour combination of pink and navy with an interesting half and half split.

The contrast of light and dark was a much more vibrant combination than the previous years’ dark red and black in a similar pattern.

It also has the benefit of being worn during an exciting season in which the team performed well to earn an 12th place finish in the Championship under Mark Robins.

2002-03

Going all the way back 20 years gives us the Isuzu branded away kits produced by CCFC Garments.

The dark navy combined with a dash of the team’s home sky blue colours looked very nice, and again the central crest really finished off the design.

This was also back during the days of baggier kits, which really suited this version of the away kit, which could easily be worn now as a fun throwback.

2022-23

This may appear like recency bias to some, but this season’s away kit is just very appealing.

The purple design with thin orange vertical stripes is very pleasing to look at and is a unique combination.

This will likely age very well in the years to come, making it a potential collector’s item if the club opts to revert to more traditional colours down the line.