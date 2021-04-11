Ranked: Coventry City’s top 10 best ever strikers since the year 2000 – Agreed?

It’s hard to believe that at the start of the 21st century, Coventry City were still an established Premier League outfit – fans of the club will feel like those days were a long, long time ago.

The Sky Blues had been founding members of the Premier League in 1992 but not long after the Millennium came about, Cov had exited the top flight – relegation to Division One came in 2001 after a nine-year stay.

Sadly for Coventry fans, the club have never really been close to getting back to where the once were – their best finish since has been eighth position in the Championship in 2006 but they’ve spent a considerable amount of time in League One and even a season in the fourth tier.

What hasn’t changed though is the amount of prolific strikers that the club have seemed to house over the years – when one leaves they always seem to be replaced by someone who knows where the back of the net is.

Who’s the best since the year 2000 though? Excluding Robbie Keane because he scored most of his goals from the 1999/2000 season in the first half of the year, let’s look at the top 10 Cov strikers.