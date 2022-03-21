Ranked: Charlton Athletic’s top 5 best performers against Burton – Do you agree?

Charlton Athletic earned back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory over Burton Albion at The Valley on Saturday.

The Addicks were two up by half time thanks to finishes from Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor.

Johnnie Jackson’s men’s two wins on the bounce have both come accompanied by a clean sheet with Sam Lavelle beginning to look the part in the centre of the back three.

A top half finish is still achievable to have a positive end to a hugely disappointing season as Jackson starts to plan for next term.

Here, we have ranked the Addicks’ five best performers against Burton, do you agree?

5. George Dobson

Both Dobson and Craig MacGillivray picked up a 7.4 WhoScored rating but the former takes fifth spot for his consistent level of performance this season.

The 24-year-old looks set to win the club’s Player of the Season Award by a landslide and shielded the back three expertly once again on Saturday.

Dobson made seven tackles during the course of the match, stemming the flow of play while Charlton contained the Brewers to keep their two-goal lead intact.

4. Jayden Stockley

Aerially dominant as ever, Stockley made his presence known after being sent off in the reverse fixture, winning 12 aerials in what turned out to be a very direct game of League One football.

Suiting the 28-year-old down to the ground, exactly the type of player that you want in your side when the match becomes scrappy and extended passages of possession are hard to come by.

3. Sam Lavelle

The summer signing from Morecambe is really growing into his role at the heart of the back three and appears to be finally back up to speed after the serious groin injury he suffered in late October.

Lavelle won seven aerials and completed three tackles as the rearguard stood firm to hold onto a handy three points, building some positive momentum at The Valley.

2. Corey Blackett-Taylor

Blackett-Taylor continued from where he left off last midweek against Gillingham and was a thorn in the Brewers’ side in the first half.

The 24-year-old came off for Diallang Jaiyesimi after 54 minutes, having recently returned from a hamstring injury, and achieved a WhoScored rating of 7.9, completing two shots and two dribbles, and crucially giving the Addicks a two-goal cushion before half time.

1. Sean Clare

Clare was instrumental as the main ball player in the back three, playing on the right side he assisted Blackett-Taylor’s goal and won three aerials and completed four tackles against his former side.

Clare is set to run Dobson close for Player of the Season, and he managed the best WhoScored rating of any Charlton player with an 8.2.