Ranked: Charlton Athletic’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Charlton Athletic have not been a stable club off the pitch for a long time now and that tends to lead to high manager turnover.

The South London club have moved swiftly between managers, with the exception of the reigns of Chris Powell and Lee Bowyer, since Alan Curbishley left The Valley in the summer of 2006.

The Addicks have entered a new era under Ben Garner this season, with the 42-year-old’s bold style of play one of the main reasons that he was appointed to replace Johnnie Jackson in the summer.

A serious promotion push looks a way off at the moment but flirting with the top six picture while adapting to a new brand of football would be a promising campaign in what should be seen as a long term project.

Here, we have taken a look at Charlton’s top five best managers just by looking at their win percentages, only people who have taken charge for more than 15 matches are included…

1. Mike Bailey

Bailey was in charge between March 1980 and June 1981, winning 32 of his 65 matches in the hotseat, drawing 11 and losing to 22 to finish his time at the club with a win percentage of 49.23.

2. Johnnie Jackson

Current AFC Wimbledon manager Johnnie Jackson performed admirably to pull the Addicks out of the relegation zone and up into mid table last season.

Charlton won 19 of his 40 matches at the helm, drawing just five and losing the other 16, producing a win percentage of 47.5.

3. Jimmy Seed

The Addicks longest-serving manager ever is Jimmy Seed, taking charge from May 1933 to September 1956.

In 729 matches in the role, the Addicks won 311, draw 156 and lost 262, finishing with a win percentage of 42.66. The away end at Charlton is named after Seed.

4. Lee Bowyer

Bowyer won promotion via the League One play-offs in 2018/19 after following Karl Robinson in the hotseat from March 2018 to March 2021.

The former midfielder won 65 of his 157 matches in charge, drawing 35 and losing the other 57, producing a win percentage of 41.4.

5. Chris Powell

Popular football figure Chris Powell was Charlton manager from January 2011 to March 2014.

From 161 matches at the helm, Powell won 66, drew 43 and lost 52, finishing with a win percentage of 40.99.