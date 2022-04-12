Ranked: Charlton Athletic’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Charlton Athletic won’t be earning promotion back to the Championship this season.

The Addicks have toiled away in the League One mid-table for the majority of the campaign and are now 15th with only four games left this season.

The gap to the play-off places is 20 points in what has been an underwhelming season overall.

But there is always next campaign for Johnnie Jackson’s side, who have improved under his mentorship.

The team is filled with players who have displayed promising potential and there is every chance the team bounces back next season to perform more strongly.

There are several key players in the side who offer great value to Charlton and there is the promise of anything that can happen in the third division of English football.

This list will look at the 10 most valuable players in Athletic’s squad, according to metrics used by the website Transfermarkt.