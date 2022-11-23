Perry Ng in 4th – Ranked: Cardiff City’s top 5 most valuable players right now

Cardiff City have not had the best of seasons so far in the Championship.

Mark Hudson has been appointed the club’s latest manager following a stint in charge on an interim basis after the dismissal of Steve Morison in September.

He has so far led the team to 19th place in the table going into the World Cup amid the same issues that Morison was having.

This will no doubt leave the Bluebirds’ boss wanting to improve his squad for the second half of the season with the January transfer window quickly approaching.

Perhaps selling one or two of the players within the squad will give Hudson some much-needed funds as he looks to steer his side away from the threat of relegation.

Here, we look five of the highest-valued players Cardiff, according to Transfermarkt.

5. Andy Rinomhota (€2.5m)

The midfielder has been a reliable member of the Cardiff side so far since his summer arrival from Reading.

Rinomhota has so far played in in all 21 league games for the Bluebirds and has been a mainstay in the side under Steve Morison and Marl Hudson. He is yet to register a goal though and has so far contributed to just one assist.

But his all action displays go well beyond scoring and creating in this Cardiff side as his energy is an important resource for the team.

4. Perry Ng (€2.5m)

Ng has been Mr Consistent since his arrival from Crewe in 2021. His versatility has been a source of importance for the Bluebirds as he’s shown he’s more than capable of a place at right back, right wing-back, left back and centre back.

His arrival presented a change in transfer policy at the club, as they looked to recruit players who would increase in value and his place on this listing as shown that.

3. Callum O’Dowda (€2.5m)

O’Dowda has arguably been Cardiff’s most impressive player going forwards this season. It’s obvious when he isn’t in the side how blunt this team looks as he generates the spark needed for the side to kick on.

his arrival on a free transfer from Bristol City in the summer wasn’t met with huge fanfare, but he’s shown that he can be a creative spark for the Bluebird. His five goal contributions would be significantly higher this season had the team been more productive in front of goal.

2. Ryan Wintle (€3.0m)

Another excellent piece of business from Crewe is Wintle. His passing range is exceptional which is why Blackpool were so reluctant to let him go last season after he spent the first half of the 22/23 campaign on loan at Bloomfield Road.

This season, he’s been an essential cog as Cardiff look to play a more progressive style of play.

1. Callum Robinson (€5.0m)

Robinson’s career got off to a fine start at Cardiff.

That was until he was sent off against rivals Swansea City after an act of petulance. He has shown why he was Cardiff’s marquee signing this season though after he bagged six goal involvements in six games.

He has struggled recently though, scoring just once in his last five which has coincided with Cardiff’s downturn in form.