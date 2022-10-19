Ranked: Cardiff City’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Cardiff City are still on the lookout for a new permanent manager following their decision to part ways with Steve Morison last month.

Morison was relieved of his duties by the club’s hierarchy following the Bluebirds’ defeat to Huddersfield Town.

Since this particular fixture, Mark Hudson has been given the chance to showcase his managerial ability on an interim basis.

Under the guidance of Hudson, Cardiff have managed to accumulate a respectable total of seven points from their last four league games.

The Bluebirds will be looking to bounce back from their recent defeat to Coventry City by securing a positive result against Queens Park Rangers this evening.

Ahead of this fixture, we have decided to take a look at Cardiff’s top five managers based on their win percentages.

All of the individuals included in this list have overseen at least 15 games….

5) Malky Mackay – 43.20%

Appointed as Cardiff boss in 2011, Malky Mackat masterminded the club’s successful push for promotion to the Premier League in his second season in charge.

Cardiff won the Championship title as they amassed 87 points in this division under the guidance of the Scotsman.

The Bluebirds also reached the 2012 League Cup final with Mackay at the helm where they suffered a defeat to Liverpool on penalties.

4) Fred Stewart – 44.60%

Cardiff’s longest serving manager, Fred Stewart oversaw proceedings at the club from 1911 to 1923.

During this particular period, Stewart led the Bluebirds to 376 victories in all competitions.

Cardiff won the FA Cup during Stewart’s tenure and also finished runners up in the top-flight to Huddersfield Town in 1924.

3) Alan Cork – 48.53%

Handed over the reins at Cardiff in 2000, Alan Cork went on to record a win percentage of 48.53% during his time in charge of the club.

Cork led the Bluebirds to third-tier of English football in his first season in charge as they finished runners-up in this division.

The 63-year-old was sacked by the Bluebirds in 2002 and his successor Lennie Lawrence guided Bluebirds to a second promotion in as many seasons.

2) Billy McCandless – 52.48%

Billy McCandless only oversaw proceedings at Cardiff between 1946 and 1947 before opting to move to arch-rivals Swansea City.

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Cardiff City players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Lee Peltier Yes No

During what turned out to be his only full season in charge, McCandless guided the club to promotion as they won the Third Division South title.

Cardiff secured victory in 30 of the 42 league games that they participated in as they proved to be a class above the rest of the teams.

1) Davy McDougall – 53.37%

Cardiff’s first ever manager, Davy McDougall recorded an impressive win percentage of 53.37% during his spell with the Welsh outfit.

McDougall also played for the Bluebirds in this period as they finished fourth in the Southern League Division 2 in 1911.

After leaving Cardiff, McDougall became Newport County boss in 1912 and oversaw proceedings at the club for two years.