Ranked: Cardiff City’s top 5 best away kits from the last 20 years

Cardiff City will be hoping to climb up the table and secure a respectable finish at the end of this season under Mark Hudson.

This won’t be an easy task for the Bluebirds though considering so many of their current first-teamers only arrived in the Welsh capital during the summer, so it will be interesting to see where they end up with many teams in the division still tightly packed together.

Those at the bottom of the division still have the opportunity to get themselves out of danger, so the Welsh outfit will need to continue putting points on the board between the end of the World Cup break and the climax of the 2022/23 campaign.

They just need to focus on themselves – because they certainly have some of the ingredients needed to guide themselves to a respectable position and will have the January transfer window to improve their squad further.

Whilst the interval continues though, we’re taking a closer look at some of their away kits over the past 20 years as we pick out the five best.

Warning: This writer is a fan of bright shirts!

5 – 2017/18

Some would argue this is a kit that would cause many sore eyes – but it’s one that’s synonymous with their promotion to the Premier League under the stewardship of Neil Warnock.

It would have been tempting for Adidas to put their notorious stripes down the side of the green shirt – but they did well to opt against that because its simplicity has probably earned it a place in the top five.

The shirt sponsor doesn’t ruin the shirt either, with the black font matching up with the stripes on the shoulders and the Adidas badge.

Coupled with white shorts, this one has to be in the top five.

4 – 2019/20

An orange kit is always one that’s going to divide opinion – but it’s a reasonably dark orange and that’s one reason why it may be fondly remembered by many.

The blue bands around the sleeves and the neck match the colour of the shirt sponsor – another reason why this should be remembered as one of their best kits in recent years.

Although some would argue that the Adidas badge should be blue too – Cardiff’s badge with white background ensures the sponsor badge doesn’t look out of place.

3 – 2002/03

This is another kit that’s synonymous with promotion, with the Bluebirds managing to guide themselves to Division One following their win against Queens Park Rangers in the play-off final.

They wore their home kit against the West London side so they didn’t win promotion whilst wearing the shirt – but it’s still one that will be fondly remembered because of how the season went.

Again, it’s another bright kit but you can’t help but think of Brazil when you look at it!

That, combined with the Puma badge and the fact the shirt sponsor fits in with the kit makes this a magnificent away strip. What’s not to like?

For an image of the kit, click here.

2 – 2016/17

The 2015/16 and 2016/17 away kits are very similar – but the fact the latter kit doesn’t have the Adidas stripes on the shoulders probably gives it the edge over the former.

Quite a few of their kits during the Adidas era had stripes on the shoulders so the fact 2016/17’s doesn’t is quite refreshing – and arguably makes the shirt look a lot cleaner.

Some would argue it’s too simple – but sometimes simple is better and many Cardiff supporters will agree that a red away kit and much better than a red home kit!

1 – 2010/11

It was a close one between 2008/09 and 2010/11 because they are quite similar – and the former could have easily won with the Bluebirds enjoying an FA Cup run to the final that season.

The latter season ended disastrously, managing to secure a 0-0 draw in the first leg against Reading in Berkshire but suffering a 3-0 home defeat in the second leg which came as a shock.

If it’s any consolation, their away kit was magnificent though with the black and yellow combination securing it top spot.