Ranked: Cardiff City’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Cardiff City have certainly had a testing season at times this year but they are at least going to avoid relegation which, for a large portion of the campaign, looked as though was a threat.

Indeed, form under Mick McCarthy dropped off of a cliff at the start of this season and eventually he had to pay the price, with Steve Morison promoted from within to take the reins and try and see Cardiff through.

It’s fair to say that he has done a solid job in doing that, then, and he’ll be looking forward to the summer window where he can try and shape the squad into how he might like it.

It remains to be seen what business is done, then, but on the topic of transfers and market values, we’ve taken a look at the ten most valuable players in the Cardiff squad right now according to transfermarkt.

