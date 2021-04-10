Ranked: Cardiff City’s top 10 best ever strikers since the year 2000 – Agreed?

Cardiff City have had their fair share of strikers over the years that have made a positive impact with the Bluebirds.

The likes of Robert Earnshaw, Michael Chopra and Kenwyne Jones are just some of the players that have been leading the line in recent years.

The club’s days of playing their football in the Premier League might feel like a distant memory to some of their supporters, but they’re still in with an outside chance of a top-six finish this term in the Championship.

Cardiff are currently sat eighth in the second-tier standings, and eight points adrift of the play-off positions heading into their match against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon.

Mick McCarthy will be looking for a positive response from his side, after they were thrashed 5-0 by relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday in their most recent match.

We look at Cardiff City’s top-ten best ever strikers since the year 2000, but do you agree with them?

