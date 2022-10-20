Ranked: Burnley’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Burnley have had a great start to life under new manager Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian has managed to overhaul the squad and its style of play over the summer while maintaining a high standard for results.

He’ll have eyes on promotion to the Premier League this season and would write his name into Clarets’ folklore if he does it.

Here we look at the five best Burnley managers ever, based purely on their win percentage while in charge at the club…

Note: All managers must have been in charge for at least 15 matches.

Owen Coyle

The Irishman was the first Burnley manager to lead the club back to the top flight in the Premier League era.

His performances with the club even saw him linked as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal.

The 56-year-old had a win percentage of 42.24 percent during his 116 games in charge at Turf Moor.

John Haworth

Haworth managed the club from 1910 to 1924, including the period during the First World War.

He led the club into the First Division before eventually winning the competition in 1921, as well as winning the 1914 edition of the FA Cup.

He is only one of two men to have lifted the English title with the Clarets and holds a win percentage of 43.75 percent for his time with the club.

Harry Potts

Potts is the second man to have won a First Division title with Burnley, leading the team to the crown in 1960.

During his 12 years at Turf Moor, he oversaw over 600 games with the club for a win percentage total of 44.96 percent.

He also led the club to an FA Cup final in 1962, which the team lost to Tottenham Hotspur.

Billy Dougall

Dougall oversaw the fewest games of any manager on this list, with a total of 31.

However, his win percentage in that time was an impressive 48.39 percent before being replaced by Potts in February 1958.

Cliff Britton

Britton was manager of Burnley in the aftermath of the Second World War, taking charge from May 1945 until September 1948.

His win percentage was 49 percent, from a total of 100 games with the club.

He led the team to promotion to the First Division in 1947, as well as clinching an FA Cup triumph in the same year.