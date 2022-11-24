Ranked: Burnley FC’s top 5 most valuable players right now

It’s been a brilliant season so far for Burnley who firmly look as though they are in contention to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Vincent Kompany has done a top job in reinventing the Clarets with a new style of play and with a vastly overhauled squad, and you have to give him credit for the work he has done.

Indeed, they have plenty of quality on the pitch but which of their players are the most valuable? With the help of transfermarkt we take a look now…

Connor Roberts €6.00m

Roberts is the fifth-most valuable player in the Burnley squad currently.

A Wales international, Roberts has plenty of quality and it might be the case we see him in the Premier League sooner rather than later, even if Burnley do not end up going up this year.

Burnley did well to get him when they did and he could be important for them for years to come.

Josh Cullen €7.00m

Cullen is really showing his class for Burnley and is another player that has an understandably high value.

He’s very good on the ball and has controlled games this year, proving a key cog in the wheel for Vincent Kompany’s team.

Burnley are a possession-based team now and having players like Cullen around only aids that style of play further.

Josh Brownhill €9.00m

Brownhill is another good midfielder in the Burnley side and is a player that Vincent Kompany can totally rely upon for consistent performances.

He’s a good player with an array of talents and it’s no surprise that he has the joint-second highest value in the squad as things stand.

If Burnley are not promoted, clubs are going to be keen on trying to sign him and so it’s clear what the task is for the Clarets this year.

Ian Maatsen €9.00m

Ian Maatsen is at the same value as Brownhill and is no less important to the current Burnley side.

He is a player that could go right to the top, having had good loan spells at Coventry and Charlton Athletic prior to that, with him making progress and developing along the way.

He could and perhaps should be a Premier League player next season and Burnley will want to try and make that happen with them if they can.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis €13.00m

Harwood-Bellis topps the list, with him the only player into eight figures in terms of value in the Burnley squad.

He’s a class player and, as with Maatsen, he is one that you can absolutely see making it at the top in due course.

He is thought of highly and if he can keep showing what he can do with Burnley then he could be a Premier League player next season, one way or another.