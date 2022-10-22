Ranked: Bristol Rovers’ top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Over the years, there have been plenty of individuals to have taken charge of Bristol Rovers.

Some of those will of course, have enjoyed plenty more success than others during their time in charge of the Gas.

Here, it is those who made a positive impact for the club that we are focusing on. To do that, we are looking at the five managers with the highest win percentage during their time with Bristol Rovers.

Note: Only manager who took charge of more than 15 games are eligible to feature.

5. Ben Hall

We start this list with Ben Hall, who became Bristol Rovers manager in July 1920, after a spell as a trainer at Huddersfield Town.

Ultimately, the former defender – who spent much of his playing career with Derby County – would spend less than a year with the Gas, leaving in May 1921.

Even so, he won 19 of his 45 games in charge of the club, a win percentage of 42.2% that gives him fifth spot here.

4. Darrell Clarke

Managing Bristol Rovers for just over four-and-a-half years between March 2014 and December 2018, Clarke made a big impact at The Memorial Stadium.

The former midfielder guided the club to back to back promotions from the National League to League One during his first two seasons in charge of the club, before re-establishing them in the third-tier.

In total, Clarke won 104 of his 246 games in charge of the club, a win percentage of 42.3% that puts him in fourth spot overall here.

3. Bill Dodgin Sr.

Having spent a year playing for Bristol Rovers between 1936 and 1937, Dodgin senior would later fill a variety of behind the scenes roles at the club in the 1960s.

Eventually, the former wing-half – whose son also became a player and manager – was named manager of the Gas in August 1969, remaining in post until July 1972, the final managerial role of his career.

In total, Dodgin Sr. won 72 out of 163 games in charge of the club, for a win percentage of 44.2% that gives him third place in these standings.

2. Graham Coughlan

Having already been at the club as a coach, Coughlan stepped into the vacant managerial role at Bristol Rovers following the departure of the aforementioned Clarke in December 2018.

The former centre back steered the Gas away from the League One relegation zone, and then had them in the play-off places midway through the following season when he was poached by Mansfield, 12 months after taking over at the Memorial Stadium.

During his time in charge, Coughlan won 25 of his 56 games in charge at Bristol Rovers, claiming second spot here with a win percentage of 44.6%.

1. David Williams

Having spent all of his senior playing career up until that point playing for Bristol Rovers, Williams was still in his 20s when he was made the club’s player manager in May 1983.

The midfielder continued to play for the club for the next two years while also taking charge of first-team affairs, before departing to continue his playing career with Norwich in the summer of 1985.

As a manager, Williams won an impressive 51 of his 108 games in charge of the Gas, a win percentage of 47.2% that allows him to claim first place in these standings.