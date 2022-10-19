Ranked: Bristol City’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Last night’s 2-0 victory at West Brom means that Bristol City are currently three points and five places below the play-off positions in the Championship.

Given how competitive the second tier is at the moment, the Robins will be eager to remain in the hunt for a top-six spot as the season goes on.

Whilst we wait and see how the campaign progresses, here, we take a look at Bristol City’s top five best managers when looking at their win percentages…

Note: All managers must have been in charge for at least 15 matches.

5. Steve Cotterill (45.69%)

Steve Cotterill boasts the fifth-best win percentage as Bristol City boss, with the 58-year-old winning 45.69% of his matches in charge at Ashton Gate.

Cotterill managed to achieve promotion back to the Championship during his three-year stint as Bristol City boss and was Robins boss for 116 matches.

4. Pat Beasley (45.76%)

Possessing slightly better numbers than Cotterill is Pat Beasley (45.76%) who managed the club from 1950 to 1958.

Beasley ended his playing career with the south west club and subsequently took charge of the club.

Beasley was in charge for over 350 games and returned 162 wins during his time in the hot seat at Bristol City.

These 18 Bristol City quiz questions will reveal just how big of a fan you are

1 of 18 1. How many times have Bristol City won the EFL Trophy (currently known as the Papa John's Trophy)? 1 2 3 4

3. Danny Wilson (47.35%)

Danny Wilson is the next manager on this list, with the 62-year-old’s stint at Ashton Gate proving to be the third of his managerial career.

In 226 games in charge of the club, Bristol City managed to win 107 games under his stewardship.

After several managerial spells at clubs within the Football League, Wilson’s last job proved to be at Chesterfield in 2017.

2. Joe Jordan (50.75%)

Joe Jordan enjoyed a two-year stint with the club from 1988 to 1990 after ending his playing career in the south west of England.

Jordan is the first manager on this list to exceed the 50% mark and managed to guide the Robins to the semi-finals of the League Cup in that time.

Overseeing 134 matches as Bristol City boss, the Robins managed 68 wins in that time.

1. Sam Hollis (51.88%)

Sam Hollis tops the list, with the former Bristol City boss posting back a healthy win percentage of 51.88%.

Hollis enjoyed a productive stint as Robins boss during the early 1900s and to this day, he has the best win percentage of any manager who has been in charge for more than 15 games.

A tough record to beat, it will be interesting to see if it will ever be beaten.