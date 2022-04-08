Ranked: Bristol City’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Bristol City fans may be slightly concerned by Nigel Pearson’s warnings ahead of the summer.

The Robins boss has suggested there won’t be much money spent by the Bs3 outfit despite the fact work clearly needs to be done on the current squad.

It may be that player sales are going to be needed to fund any new arrivals and City will want to be proactive in that department to take some pressure off their wage bill as well.

The transfer market isn’t quite as easy as that, however, and finding clubs to buy unwanted players has proven particularly tough in recent years.

Even so, we’ve taken a look at City’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad, according to Transfermarkt.

There are a few eyebrow-raising ommissions on this list but it does show that Pearson should be able to raise at least a little cash via player sales this term.