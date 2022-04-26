Ranked: Bolton Wanderers’ top 10 most valuable players in the current squad

Bolton Wanderers may have only just been promoted back to the third tier of English football but they’re already proving to be a force to be reckoned with in League One.

They’ve burst into the top half within their first campaign back and there was even optimism over a potential play-off push at one point. Whilst the dreams of a top six finish are now done with, there is plenty to work with going into next season.

That’s largely down to the squad that boss Ian Evatt has compiled with the Wanderers.

They’ve competed well with most of the teams in the division and there is plenty of value to be found throughout their ranks.

With that in mind then, here are the 10 most valuable players in the current Bolton squad, according to Transfermarkt’s valuations.