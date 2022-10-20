Ranked: Blackpool’s top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Blackpool have been all the way down the divisions and back again over the last couple of seasons and beyond that, they have had plenty of success and failure in English football.

The Seasiders famously claimed a promotion to the Premier League and despite their modest budget, entertained many during their campaign in the top flight. However, issues off the field lead to them sliding further and further down the football pyramid and at one point they even ended up in League Two.

Now back in the Championship and managed by another experienced boss in Michael Appleton, the club have seen plenty of managers come and go at Bloomfield Road. Some, like Ian Holloway, will forever be cemented as a crucial part of their history. Others, like Barry Ferguson, perhaps won’t be remembered so fondly.

Here then, are Blackpool’s top 5 best managers based only on their winning percentages at the club (Note – This only includes managers who have managed more than 15 games for Blackpool).

5. Alex MacFarlane – 42.5%

The first name on the list is Alex MacFarlane (or ‘Sandy’ MacFarlane), who took charge of Blackpool between 1933 and 1935. It was a difficult time to be a club boss then and yet the manager thrived in charge of the club, picking up 37 wins during his time there.

It was his last role as a football manager but his win rate showed that he hadn’t slowed down as a boss despite that fact. Having been in charge of Charlton and won the Third Division South, they likely thought he could bring equal success to Blackpool.

He wasn’t able to deliver a trophy to the Seasiders but he did bring plenty of wins and some good football though. His name being on this list proves as much.

MacFarlane was a success at Blackpool then despite it being his last job – and he’s left his mark by having such a high win rate.

4. Sam Allardyce – 43.1%

A name that will be familiar to many in the game now – even if you aren’t a Blackpool fan – is Sam Allardyce.

‘Big Sam’ has managed plenty of teams in the EFL and Premier League over the years and whilst his efforts in the game may have died down slightly in recent seasons – his last role was back in 2021 with West Brom and prior to that he was Everton boss back in 2017 – he is a big part of the Seasiders’ history because of his win rate.

In charge of the side between 1994 and 1996 – it was his first proper role in management – he showed just how capable he was of transitioning from a player into a boss. Having only held a caretaker role with Preston and a player-manager role with Limerick prior to this, he then went on to thrive in the main job at Bloomfield Road.

He never won a trophy but he did take them to third in the Second Division (League One) and nearly got them promoted in the play-offs. He lost that fixture though and was duly sacked but by this point, he had proven his worth as a manager.

3. Neil Critchley – 43.1%

A very recent and important appointment for Blackpool was Neil Critchley, who managed to finally take Blackpool back into the Championship and keep them there.

Critchley was their boss before Appleton took charge and after guiding them out of the third tier – in what is his first proper managerial role no less – he then managed to continue their progression by keeping them afloat in the Championship.

He put in plenty of work and laid the foundations for the Seasiders to try and become a force in the second tier again. It makes it even more surprising that he then left the role to take up an assistant job with Aston Villa.

Critchley is still in that role now but based on his success with Blackpool, he has proven he is a very good manager and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him take up the reins somewhere else again at some point.

2. Bill Norman – 43.2%

Bill Norman was one of Blackpool’s first managers and like MacFarlane, led them during a difficult time in English history.

He was in charge of the Seasiders between 1918 and 1923 and despite some of the difficulties away from the football field, the manager was able to draw out plenty of good football from the club.

Norman though was not always favoured at the club. He never did manage to deliver a trophy or a promotion but he came extremely close on three occasions with the side. He only just missed out despite having to completely sort out the side after the First World War, which is an impressive feat in itself.

Norman though could never quite deliver what he wanted and eventually left the side to link up with Leeds.

1. Joe Smith – 43.4%

The most successful manager in Blackpool history based on his win rate is Joe Smith, who led the club between 1935 and 1958.

Smith, despite managing hundreds of games for the Seasiders during a 23-year period, remains their best manager and that goes to show just how good he was as a boss. With more games at the helm, you would think the win rate would perhaps drop off for the boss.

However, the manager was simply too good at his job at Bloomfield Road. He won them the FA Cup and could have had two more under his belt as well, with two silver medals in the same competition to boot. He also led them out of the Second Division (League One).

Smith then has achieved feats that not many have since for Blackpool and that cements his spot as their most successful boss too.