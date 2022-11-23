Ranked: Blackpool FC’s top 5 most valuable players right now

It has been a challenging first half of the Championship season for Blackpool.

The Seasiders impressed on their return to the second-tier last season, claiming a 16th place finish under Neil Critchley.

However, with Critchley departing in the summer to be replaced by the returning Michael Appleton, things have been more difficult this time around, and are now second from bottom of the standings.

Despite that, there is still plenty of quality within the Bloomfield Road based side, which could start to attract attention as we approach the January transfer window.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the five most valuable players within Blackpool’s current squad, according to Transfermarkt, right here.

5. Lewis Fiorini

We start this list with one of a number of Premier League youngsters on loan at Blackpool this season, in the form of Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini.

The 20-year-old has yet to make his debut for the Premier League champions, and has spent the last two seasons on loan in the Dutch second-tier with NAC Breda, and League One with Lincoln City.

A hamstring injury suffered back in August has limited Fiorini to just five appearances across all competitions for Blackpool this season, but he still carries a value of €1.8million.

4. Dominic Thompson

One player Blackpool signed from the Premier League on a permanent basis in the summer transfer window, is Dominic Thompson.

The left-back joined after making a total of 19 appearances for the Bees, while also turning out on loan for Ipswich and Swindon previously, before signing a three-year deal at Bloomfield Road in the summer.

He has since become a regular feature for Appleton’s side, making 19 appearances in all competitions, meaning he is also valued at €1.8million.

3. Rhys Williams

Another brought into Blackpool from a Premier League club in the summer, Williams is currently on loan from Liverpool.

The centre back does have 19 first-team appearances for the Reds to his name, and is aiming to improve on an underwhelming loan spell in the Championship with Swansea during the previous campaign.

He has so far made 14 appearances during his time with the Seasiders, and the 21-year-old is currently thought to be worth €3million.

2. Charlie Patino

Continuing the theme of players recruited from the Premier League over the summer in this list, is on loan Arsenal midfielder Charlie Patino.

With two domestic cup appearances, and even a goal for his parent club last season, the 19-year-old has two goals and two assists in 16 games for the Seasiders, which includes an infleuntial performance in the derby win over Preston.

Recent reports have credited Barcelona with an interest in Patino, who carries a valuation of €3.5million as things stand.

1. Jerry Yates

Yates enjoyed a prolific campaign during Blackpool’s 2020/21 League One promotion campaign, and is now starting to rediscover that form.

Despite the Seasider’s struggles, the centre forward is currently the Championship’s joint top scorer with nine goals in 21 league games since the start of the season.

That has attracted plenty of interest from elsewhere, with the likes of Brentford, Bournemouth, Watford, West Brom and Rangers all linked with the 26-year-old, who with a contract at Blackpool until the summer of 2024, with the option to extend by a further 12 months, is valued at €3.5million.