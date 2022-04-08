It’s been a fantastic season for Blackpool, who only won promotion to the Championship last season.

There was a point when they were competing for a top six place and though they’ve fallen, there is so much for them to be positive about ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Before that, they’ll have to navigate the summer transfer window and that can be a dangerous game when a club has performed better than many expected.

Plenty of outside eyes will have been cast over the squad this season and that could mean there are inquiries when the transfer market opens.

Neil Critchley certainly has some assets in his squad at the moment but it remains to be seen how many he can keep hold of.

With the help of Transfermarkt, we’ve ranked Blackpool FC’s top 10 most valuable players in the current squad.

There will likely be a few eye-catching ommissions but it should still highlight where the value is at Bloomfield Road…