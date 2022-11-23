Ranked: Blackburn Rovers’ top 5 most valuable players right now

Blackburn Rovers have had a very promising first portion of the season.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side earned a 3rd place position going into the World Cup break.

Despite defeat in the final game before the pause to heated rivals Burnley, Rovers supporters will be positive over the team’s standing in the Championship.

But we have not yet reached the halfway point of the season, so the promotion chase will still have many twists and turns to come.

The January transfer window could yet prove a pivotal moment for the clubs chasing a top two and top six finish.

Here are the five most valuable members of the Blackburn squad based on the valuations at Transfermarkt…

Sam Gallagher

The forward has cemented himself as a key squad member under Tomasson, appearing 15 times so far this season.

He has earned a valuation of £3 million for his performances with Blackburn this campaign.

The 27-year old could yet prove to be an important part of the team’s promotion push, with his goals helping the team to supplement Ben Brereton Diaz’s contributions in attack.

Lewis Travis

The midfielder has a valuation worth up to £3.9 million.

Travis has been a key part of Blackburn’s midfield for many years having come through the club’s academy system as a teenager.

He has appeared 20 times so far this season, and has even contributed two goals to the team.

Tyrhys Dolan

The 20-year old has had a bright start to life under Tomasson, scoring two and assisting four from 20 league appearances.

He has earned a valuation of £4.3 million, despite only seven starts for the team so far this season.

Dolan will be hoping to become a more regular presence in the starting lineup when the team returns to action in December.

Tyler Morton

Morton arrived at Ewood Park this summer as part of a season long loan agreement with Liverpool.

The youngster has emerged as a bright talent, earning himself a valuation of £4.3 million.

The 20-year old quickly established himself as a regular starter in the team, with his performances impressing many at the club.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Brereton Diaz is the talismanic figure of this side, having contributed nine goals already this season.

The Chile international has continued his good form from the previous campaign, and has earned himself a valuation of £13.9 million, despite his contract expiring in the summer.

It will be a key story come January what happens to the forward’s future.