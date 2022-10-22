Ranked: Blackburn Rovers’ top 5 best managers just by looking at their win percentages

Blackburn Rovers are a side that have had plenty of success in the past having played in, and won the Premier League.

Recent years saw Rovers slip down the leagues but in recent times, Blackburn seemed to have steadily built themselves back up and now find themselves in a position where they are ready to try and push for promotion back to the top flight.

Following Tony Mowbray’s departure this summer due to the expiration of his contract, the club appointed Jon Dahl Tomasson as new manager.

Rovers have got off to a great start to life under their new boss and as it stands they sit at the top of the league, two points clear of Burnley behind them.

With that in mind, here we take a look at Blackburn’s top five best managers based off their win percentages and we’ve only included bosses who have overseen over 15 games.

Thomas Mitchell – 48.29%

Thomas Mitchell was the first manager of Blackburn Rovers and was in charge from 1884 until 1896 overseeing 263 games in that time.

Mitchell had great success winning 127 of those games and during this time Rovers were serial winners of the FA Cup as they won it under him in 1884, 1885, 1886, 1890 and 1891.

As far as silverware goes, he is the most successful manager Ewood Park have seen and he certainly can be credited for helping Blackburn get going as a team.

Johnny Carey – 50.64%

Johnny Carey has been in charge of Blackburn on two separate occasions but this was his first stint during 1953 and 1958 in which he was manager for 235 games, winning 119 of those.

In 1958 he was responsible for taking Rovers to the First Division but that was when he then left the club it was to join Everton.

Carey had returned to work for Blackburn upstairs and retook the reigns as manager in 1970 but was less successful that time round and after losing 17 of his 31 games, he was sacked.

Kenny Dalglish – 52.55%

Dalglish is someone that will always be remembered fondly at Ewood Park as he was in charge of the side from 1991 until 1995 overseeing 196 games.

He was the manager to take Blackburn up to the Premier League in 1991-92 after his side beat Leicester City in the play-off final and it was their first return to the top since 1966.

It was under his reign that players like Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton were signed and he put together a brilliant squad that he led to lift the Premier League trophy in the 1994-95 season.

In 1995, Dalglish became director of football at Ewood Park but left at the start of the 1996-97 season with the team struggling on the pitch.

Bob Crompton – 56.14%

Crompton is another boss who had two spells as manager at Ewood Park, the first from 1926 until 1931 when he led Rovers to FA Cup success.

However, here we are looking at his time from 1938 until 1941 when he oversaw 57 games this time round. In this time, Rovers won the Second Division in 1938-39.

He was doing well as manager of the club again but sadly he passed away after suffering a heart attack whilst Blackburn played Burnley.

Crompton was the first person to be inducted into the club’s hall of fame as a recognition for his efforts.

Jon Dahl Tomasson – 56.25%

Rovers fans will no doubt be glad to see the club’s current manager Tomasson, who qualifies for the list by one game, at the top of the list.

Currently Blackburn have played 16 games this season and although their results have been somewhat inconsistent, Tomasson’s side have won nine of these games whilst losing the other seven.

With his club at the top of the Championship currently, it look as though it could be a promising season for Rovers and Tomasson will no doubt be keen to keep his title at the top of the table.

There is still plenty of time left in the campaign but this certainly looks promising that Blackburn may have got the appointment right this summer.